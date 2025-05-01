Maharashtra Day: PM Modi Sends Wishes In Marathi, Says State 'Pillar Of Progress, Connected To Roots'

MENAFN - Live Mint)Greeting the people of Maharashtra on the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in English and Marathi posts on social media, acknowledged its“vital role in India's development”.

He wrote on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter),“Maharashtra Day greetings to the people of the state, which has always played a vital role in India's development. When one thinks of Maharashtra, its glorious history and the courage of the people come to our mind. The state remains a strong pillar of progress and at the same time has remained connected to its roots. My best wishes for the state's progress. (sic)”

To begin official celebrations in the state, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unfurled the national flag at Pune City Police Headquarters Parade Ground, on the occasion of Maharashtra's 65th Foundation Day, ANI reported.

Rahul Gandhi on Maharashtra Day

“Greetings and best wishes to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on their Foundation Day! The rich histories and vibrant cultures of these states are a true testament to India's strength. Their invaluable contributions have always played a pivotal role in shaping our nation's progress. May this special day strengthen our unity, harmony, and bring prosperity to all,” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said.

What is the significance of Maharashtra Day?

Maharashtra Day, celebrated on May 1st every year, marks the formation of the state Maharashtra in 1960, following the division of the Bombay State on linguistic lines. The Marathi-speaking population was granted its own state on this day, with Mumbai as its capital.

The day has great importance for the people of Maharashtra as it represents cultural pride, unity, and the long-standing movement for a separate state that respects and promotes the Marathi language and heritage. Celebrations comprise of cultural events, parades, flag hoisting ceremonies and tributes to the leaders and citizens who contributed to the state's formation. Government offices, schools, and public institutions hold special programs to commemorate this historic occasion.

Schools are closed today in Maharashtra on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.