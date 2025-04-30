403
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 30/04: Points To A Surge (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3670. Add a stop-loss at 1.3200. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3200. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600.
The other top data to watch will be the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, which is the Fed's favorite inflation data.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate rose is hovering at the important resistance point at 1.3400, up by 10% above the lowest level this year. This price coincides with the Weak, Stop & Reverse point of the Murret Math Lines.The pair formed a golden cross in March as the 200-day and 50-day moving averages crossed each other. It has also formed a cup and handle pattern, a popular bullish continuation sign.Therefore, the pair will likely have a bullish breakout, potentially to the ultimate resistance point at 1.3671. A drop below the strong pivot release point at 1.3183 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
