Prosat Networks Expands Coverage For Starlink Installation In Arizona

CAREFREE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProSat Networks, a professional Starlink installation and IT network infrastructure services company for Starlink commercial business customers, residential homeowners, Starlink maritime for boats and mobile vehicles, announced that through its recent acquisition of Pro Starlink Installers (Q1-2025) they will now be expanding Starlink installation services throughout Arizona.

A spokesperson at ProSat Networks stated: "As Arizona continues to bridge the digital divide Starlink is delivering reliable high-speed broadband internet to Arizona in urban and rural communities. Arizona fiber-backboned ISP customers are experiencing network slow-downs daily, especially Monday through Friday in the mid-afternoons and other high-traffic times that just don't affect Starlink users.

"The download & upload speeds that we document on every Starlink installation in Arizona are almost always showing incredibly fast data transfer rates."

Traditionally good data transfer speeds for high-speed broadband internet are at least 100Mbps down(load), and at least 10 Mbps up(load). Starlink in Arizona is surpassing these speeds by doubling and tripling them daily.

This recent merger allows ProSat Networks expand service offerings in Arizona to include IT network infrastructure, structured low-voltage data cabling (fiber optic & copper such as Ca5, Cat6 cabling), marine cameras & security camera systems, access control, advanced WiFi networks including P2P (point-to-point) WiFi, and end-to-end IT network integrations that include Starlink.

ProSat Networks offers Starlink installation in Arizona:

FIXED SITES

. Starlink Business Installation : Enterprise-grade commercial business Starlink installations with advanced network configuration and performance optimization for commercial applications.

. Starlink Installation Services for Residential Homes: Expert Starlink installers to transform homes into high-speed broadband internet connectivity hubs for distance learning, remote work, healthcare access, business operations, government services, gaming, streaming, or family entertainment with Starlink.

MOBILE VESSELS & VEHICLES:

. Starlink Maritime Installation for Boats: Starlink keeps freighters, cruise ships, cargo ships, tankers, fishing vessels, merchant ships, sailboats, yachts and any coastal and ocean-bound vessels connected with reliable high-speed broadband internet at sea.

. Starlink for Mobile Vehicles: Stay connected on the move with Starlink's fast, reliable internet-perfect for RVs, trucks, fleets, emergency vehicles, buses and motor homes.

Staying true to our mission:

Helping to Connect LEO Satellite Broadband Internet to the People of Planet Earth.

Starlink Installation Services throughout the state of Arizona:

Apache County

Cochise County

Coconino County

Gila County

Graham County

Greenlee County

La Paz County

Maricopa County

Mohave County

Navajo County

Pima County

Pinal County

Santa Cruz County

Yavapai County

Yuma County

About ProSat Networks

ProSat Networks is an IT network infrastructure installation & support services provider specializing in professional Starlink installation for business enterprises, residential homes, maritime for boats and mobile vehicles across the US. With a customer-centric approach and a network of trained and experienced IT field techs coupled with professional services managers, ProSat Networks delivers cutting-edge LEO satellite internet installation and IT infrastructure support solutions. ProSat Networks also specializes in Starlink and security camera system installations for outdoor events, general commercial businesses, healthcare & EMS, government agencies, airports, airplane & helicopter hangers, RV parks, motor homes, campgrounds, parks, hotels, motels, resorts, motor homes and more!

ProSat Networks is happy to announce express Starlink installation in Scottsdale AZ and throughout most of Maricopa, Pinal & Pima Counties

Disclaimer: ProSat Networks is not formally affiliated with Starlink, a SpaceX company.

Starlink® and SpaceX® are registered trademarks of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation.

For more information about ProSat Networks' Starlink installation services or to schedule an installation, call 1-844-799-0258 or visit .

