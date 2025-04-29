Orion Group Holdings Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2025:



Contract revenues increased 17.4% to $188.7 million versus the prior year period

GAAP net loss of $1.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $6.1 million or $0.19 per diluted share year-over-year

Adjusted net income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share versus Adjusted net loss of $3.6 million or $0.11 per diluted share in the first quarter last year

Adjusted EBITDA increased 100.4% to $8.2 million compared to the prior year period

New contract wins of $349 million year-to-date Contracted backlog and awards subsequent to quarter end totaled $890.9 million

See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.

Management Commentary

“We're off to a strong start in 2025. On a year-over-year basis, our first quarter revenue increased 17% to $189 million and Adjusted EBITDA doubled. This performance reflects the strength of our operating model and the successful execution of our strategic priorities,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings.

“By consistently delivering top-tier work and prioritizing safety, we have enhanced our current customer relationships while developing new ones. Year-to-date, we have secured $349 million in new contract awards--$161 million in Marine and $188 million in Concrete, which have started or are scheduled to start within the next few months. We continue to see strong demand across our markets and continue to win repeat business with our world-class partners and clients.”

“The future for Orion is extremely bright and our business and operating model is well positioned for this moment. We believe that many of the new federal policy initiatives will support our long-term growth, especially around defense, shipbuilding, infrastructure, and reshoring of manufacturing. Regardless of the efforts to reduce federal spending, we are seeing no impact on domestic infrastructure projects that we are delivering or pursuing, and there has been no pull back on the U.S. government's China deterrence policy.”

“Regarding tariffs, we have been proactively managing tariff risk since last summer and do not expect material impacts to our current projects. Nor do we believe that any actions taken to downsize the federal government will have a material bearing on our business. Therefore, we are reiterating our previous full year 2025 guidance of revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42 million to $46 million. At the same time, we are continuing to prepare for transformational growth in 2026 and beyond,” concluded Boone.

First Quarter 2025 Results

Contract revenues of $188.7 million increased $28.0 million or 17.4% from $160.7 million in the first quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in revenue from large marine construction contracts and new concrete projects.

Gross profit increased to $23.0 million or 12.2% of revenue, up from $15.5 million or 9.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024. The increases in gross profit dollars and margin were primarily driven by an improvement in indirect expenses in the marine segment as a result of a higher volume of work, partially offset by lower margins in the concrete segment which were primarily driven by seasonally lower productivity, which is normal for the first quarter.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $22.5 million, up from $19.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses increased to 12.0% from 11.8%. The increases in SG&A dollars and percentage reflect an increase in incentive compensation, legal, IT and operating lease expenses.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter was $1.4 million ($0.04 per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $6.1 million ($0.19 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2024.

First quarter 2025 net loss included $1.7 million ($0.05 diluted income per share) of non-recurring items. First quarter 2025 adjusted net income was $0.3 million ($0.01 diluted income per share).

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $6.3 million, resulting in a 3.3% EBITDA margin, compared to EBITDA of $3.0 million, and a 1.8% EBITDA margin for the first quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased to $8.2 million, or a 4.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million, or a 2.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin for the prior year period.

Backlog

Total backlog at March 31, 2025 was $839.7 million, compared to $729.1 million at December 31, 2024 and $756.6 million at March 31, 2024. Backlog for the Marine segment was $607.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $582.8 million at December 31, 2024 and $569.9 million at March 31, 2024. Backlog for the Concrete segment was $232.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $146.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $186.7 million at March 31, 2024.

Recent Contract Wins

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company has been awarded $51.2 million in new contract wins - $17.1 million in Marine and $34.1 million in Concrete. The Marine wins include a $6.3 million environmental project for General Recycling of Washington and a $7.5 million dredging project for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District. In Concrete, wins include a $24.1 million project for Phase 2 of the Costco distribution center in Florida, and a $6.6 million project for a United Airlines catering facility at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Balance Sheet Update

As of March 31, 2025, current assets were $267.0 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $13.0 million. Total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2025 was $23.3 million. At the end of the quarter, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. The Company's website is located at: .

