Orion Group Holdings Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
| Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Contract revenues
|188,653
|160,672
|Costs of contract revenues
|165,638
|145,134
|Gross profit
|23,015
|15,538
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|22,545
|18,999
|Gain on disposal of assets, net
|(363
|)
|(337
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|833
|(3,124
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Other income
|34
|72
|Interest income
|193
|17
|Interest expense
|(2,334
|)
|(3,374
|)
|Other expense, net
|(2,107
|)
|(3,285
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(1,274
|)
|(6,409
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|140
|(352
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(1,414
|)
|$
|(6,057
|)
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|Shares used to compute loss per share:
|Basic
|39,056,396
|32,553,750
|Diluted
|39,056,396
|32,553,750
| Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Results of Operations
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|(dollar amounts in thousands)
|Contract revenues
|Marine segment
|Public sector
|$
|100,222
|78.8
|%
|$
|92,935
|87.4
|%
|Private sector
|26,941
|21.2
|%
|13,390
|12.6
|%
|Marine segment total
|$
|127,163
|100.0
|%
|$
|106,325
|100.0
|%
|Concrete segment
|Public sector
|$
|7,661
|12.5
|%
|$
|3,404
|6.3
|%
|Private sector
|53,829
|87.5
|%
|50,943
|93.7
|%
|Concrete segment total
|$
|61,490
|100.0
|%
|$
|54,347
|100.0
|%
|Total
|$
|188,653
|$
|160,672
|Operating income (loss)
|Marine segment
|$
|4,778
|3.8
|%
|$
|(4,866
|)
|(4.6
|)%
|Concrete segment
|(3,945
|)
|(6.4
|)%
|1,742
|3.2
|%
|Total
|$
|833
|$
|(3,124
|)
| Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands except per share information)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(1,414
|)
|$
|(6,057
|)
|Adjusting items and the tax effects:
|Share-based compensation
|1,123
|358
|ERP implementation
|605
|686
|Severance
|30
|62
|Process improvement initiatives
|138
|-
|Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)
|(436
|)
|(226
|)
|Total adjusting items and the tax effects
|1,460
|880
|Federal and state tax valuation allowances
|214
|1,585
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|260
|$
|(3,592
|)
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.11
|)
________________________
(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.
| Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations
(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(1,414
|)
|$
|(6,057
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|140
|(352
|)
|Interest expense, net
|2,141
|3,357
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,403
|6,020
|EBITDA (1)
|6,270
|2,968
|Share-based compensation
|1,123
|358
|ERP implementation
|605
|686
|Severance
|30
|62
|Process improvement initiatives
|138
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|$
|8,166
|$
|4,074
|Operating income margin
|0.3
|%
|(1.9
|)%
|Impact of depreciation and amortization
|2.9
|%
|3.7
|%
|Impact of share-based compensation
|0.6
|%
|0.2
|%
|Impact of ERP implementation
|0.3
|%
|0.4
|%
|Impact of severance
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|Impact of process improvement initiatives
|0.1
|%
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)
|4.3
|%
|2.5
|%
________________________
(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.
| Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment
(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)
(Unaudited)
|Marine
|Concrete
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|4,778
|$
|(4,867
|)
|$
|(3,945
|)
|$
|1,742
|Other income
|24
|49
|10
|24
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,531
|4,931
|872
|1,089
|EBITDA (1)
|9,333
|113
|(3,063
|)
|2,855
|Share-based compensation
|1,032
|326
|91
|32
|ERP implementation
|408
|454
|197
|232
|Severance
|30
|62
|-
|-
|Process improvement initiatives
|93
|-
|45
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|$
|10,896
|$
|955
|$
|(2,730
|)
|$
|3,119
|Operating income margin
|3.8
|%
|(4.6
|)%
|(6.3
|)%
|3.2
|%
|Impact of other income
|-
|%
|0.1
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|Impact of depreciation and amortization
|3.6
|%
|4.6
|%
|1.4
|%
|2.0
|%
|Impact of share-based compensation
|0.8
|%
|0.3
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|Impact of ERP implementation
|0.3
|%
|0.4
|%
|0.3
|%
|0.4
|%
|Impact of severance
|-
|%
|0.1
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|Impact of process improvement initiatives
|0.1
|%
|-
|0.1
|%
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
|8.6
|%
|0.9
|%
|(4.4
|)%
|5.7
|%
________________________
(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.
| Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Summarized
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(1,414
|)
|$
|(6,057
|)
|Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items
|9,256
|9,006
|Cash flow from net income after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items
|7,842
|2,949
|Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)
|(11,285
|)
|(25,774
|)
|Cash flows used in operating activities
|$
|(3,443
|)
|$
|(22,825
|)
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|$
|(8,692
|)
|$
|(1,573
|)
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|$
|(3,225
|)
|$
|(1,902
|)
|Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above)
|$
|(9,033
|)
|$
|(1,853
|)
| Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
| 2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(1,414
|)
|$
|(6,057
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,175
|4,208
|Amortization of ROU operating leases
|2,477
|2,419
|Amortization of ROU finance leases
|2,228
|1,811
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|395
|553
|Deferred income taxes
|(11
|)
|(9
|)
|Share-based compensation
|1,123
|358
|Gain on disposal of assets, net
|(363
|)
|(338
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|232
|4
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(35,266
|)
|15,202
|Income tax receivable
|47
|-
|Inventory
|63
|(387
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|1,319
|2,169
|Contract assets
|20,827
|10,548
|Accounts payable
|13,747
|(29,399
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|(6,174
|)
|(16,013
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,219
|)
|(2,238
|)
|Income tax payable
|(14
|)
|(196
|)
|Contract liabilities
|(4,615
|)
|(5,460
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,443
|)
|(22,825
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|341
|280
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(9,033
|)
|(1,853
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(8,692
|)
|(1,573
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings on credit
|3,047
|1,554
|Payments made on borrowings on credit
|(3,148
|)
|(1,679
|)
|Payments on failed sales-leasebacks
|(729
|)
|-
|Loan costs from Credit Facility
|(323
|)
|(100
|)
|Payments of finance lease liabilities
|(2,517
|)
|(1,971
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP
|337
|-
|Exercise of stock options
|108
|294
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,225
|)
|(1,902
|)
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(15,360
|)
|(26,300
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|28,316
|30,938
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|12,956
|$
|4,638
| Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,956
|28,316
|Accounts receivable:
|Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $787 and $555, respectively
|142,201
|106,304
|Retainage
|35,165
|35,633
|Income taxes receivable
|436
|483
|Other current
|2,735
|3,127
|Inventory
|2,130
|1,974
|Contract assets
|63,580
|84,407
|Prepaid expenses and other
|7,819
|9,084
|Total current assets
|267,022
|269,328
|Property and equipment, net of depreciation
|91,956
|86,098
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization
|23,984
|27,101
|Financing lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization
|24,638
|25,806
|Inventory, non-current
|7,421
|7,640
|Deferred income tax asset
|17
|17
|Other non-current
|1,272
|1,327
|Total assets
|$
|416,310
|$
|417,317
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current debt, net of issuance costs
|$
|1,274
|$
|426
|Accounts payable:
|Trade
|110,057
|97,139
|Retainage
|1,952
|1,310
|Accrued liabilities
|20,302
|26,294
|Income taxes payable
|493
|507
|Contract liabilities
|42,756
|47,371
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|5,700
|7,546
|Current portion of financing lease liabilities
|11,135
|10,580
|Total current liabilities
|193,669
|191,173
|Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
|22,042
|22,751
|Operating lease liabilities
|20,750
|20,837
|Financing lease liabilities
|9,324
|11,346
|Other long-term liabilities
|19,674
|20,503
|Deferred income tax liability
|17
|28
|Total liabilities
|265,477
|266,638
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock -- $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 40,255,806 and 39,681,597 issued; 39,544,575 and 38,970,366 outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|403
|397
|Treasury stock, 711,231 shares, at cost, as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(6,540
|)
|(6,540
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|222,075
|220,513
|Retained loss
|(65,105
|)
|(63,691
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|150,833
|150,679
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|416,310
|$
|417,317
| O rion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Guidance – Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Year Ending
|December 31, 2025
|Low
|High
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,226
|)
|$
|1,533
|Income tax benefit
|(291
|)
|(50
|)
|Interest expense, net
|9,815
|9,815
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,613
|25,613
|EBITDA (1)
|32,911
|36,911
|Share-based compensation
|7,604
|7,604
|ERP implementation
|1,485
|1,485
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|$
|42,000
|$
|46,000
________________________
(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation and ERP implementation.
| Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Guidance – Adjusted EPS Reconciliation
(In thousands except per share information)
(Unaudited)
|Year Ending
|December 31, 2025
|Low
|High
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,226
|)
|$
|1,533
|Adjusting items and the tax effects:
|Share-based compensation
|7,604
|7,604
|ERP implementation
|1,485
|1,485
|Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)
|(2,090
|)
|(2,090
|)
|Total adjusting items and the tax effects
|6,999
|6,999
|Federal and state tax valuation allowances
|(471
|)
|(1,632
|)
|Adjusted net (loss) income
|$
|4,302
|$
|6,900
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.17
________________________
(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.
