Jordanian Mobile Bakery Only Operational Bread Source In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 29 (Petra) – The Jordanian mobile bakery in Gaza remains the only operational facility of its kind in the Strip, providing bread to Palestinian families and distributing it to those most affected by the ongoing Israeli aggression.According to the World Central Kitchen, the bakery produced approximately 390,000 loaves of bread over the past week. Operating 19 hours daily, it continues to meet urgent needs under extremely challenging conditions, including restricted access to many areas due to the occupation's persistent attacks.The World Central Kitchen said that bread was successfully distributed to families across Gaza, including in areas that are difficult to reach.The bakery entered Gaza on December 24, 2024, under royal directives to help alleviate the humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023.The facility operates in cooperation with the World Central Kitchen, an international non-governmental organization dedicated to providing meals and food assistance to populations affected by conflict and natural disasters.