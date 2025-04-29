403
Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani Educational Research Award Winners Feted
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation (Alf) honoured winners of the ninth edition of Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani Educational Research Award in Collaboration with the College of Education at Qatar University (QU) Tuesday.
The event at QU was under the patronage and in the presence of HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees and the Board of Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation.
It brought together a distinguished group of leaders in educational and scientific research to honour outstanding research achievements that have contributed to the development of education and the advancement of academic excellence.
QU vice president for Academic Affairs Dr Ibrahim Mohamed al-Kaabi, College of Education dean Prof Asma Abdullah al-Attiyah, attended along with a group of deans, academic researchers, educational experts, and a number of winners and stakeholders in the field of education and research from across the Arab world.
HE Sheikh Faisal expressed his joy at the tangible impact the award has had in supporting high-quality educational research. He emphasised that the true investment in the future of nations begins with investing in people, and that sustainable development and advanced knowledge-based societies can only be achieved through supporting serious scientific research and providing enabling environments for researchers that help build aware and capable generations.
He added that this award - the first of its kind in the Arab world dedicated to educational research - has been a vehicle through which Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation has supported education at all levels: students, researchers, academics, leaders, and teachers from various educational institutions across the Arab region, all to spread a culture of educational research, development, and the advancement of the learning process to keep pace with ongoing generational changes.
HE Sheikh Faisal also emphasised the Foundation's commitment to selecting a Board of Trustees comprising individuals with expertise and specialisation, to benefit from their experience in setting the necessary criteria and frameworks to further develop the award and maintain the success and distinction it has enjoyed over the past years.
In a statement QU president Dr Omar al-Ansari, remarked that the award serves as a pioneering platform for embedding a culture of scientific research aimed at improving education. He noted that educational quality and the development of innovative solutions to pedagogical challenges can only be achieved through rigorous research that connects theory with practice. He further highlighted that the ninth edition of the award saw a significant leap in participation, with a total of 613 participants across all award categories-compared to 308 in previous editions-and participants from 20 different countries, reflecting the growing reach and influence of the award both locally and internationally.
Dr al-Kaabi, described the award as national and regional platform to elevate educational practices and establish a scientific environment that contributes to enhancing the educational system within Qatar and beyond.
Alf general manager engineer Abdullatif Ali al-Yafei, highlighted the importance of the award for the qualitative contributions it brings to educational and scientific research in Qatar. He outlined how the award has evolved over the years, adapting to educational developments by embracing fields such as distance learning and artificial intelligence. The continuous development of the award has attracted more Arab researchers annually.
He further emphasised that the award aims to foster a culture of research to raise the standards of the educational system in Qatar. That is why the Foundation has ensured a strong and ongoing partnership with the College of Education at Qatar University since the award's inception in 2016. Over the years, more than 2,200 researchers have participated across various educational disciplines. In the current edition alone, there were 613 participants from across the Arab world, marking a 20% increase compared to the previous edition.
Prof Asma affirmed that the award embodies the strategic vision of the college to foster an innovative educational community that places scientific research at the heart of educational development.
Dr Abdul Latif Salami, director of the Educational Research Centre at the College of Education, also highlighted the tremendous significance of the award in education and learning. He pointed out its ability to bridge authenticity and modernity, as well as theory and application, by offering innovative solutions that keep pace with current educational advancements.
The event concluded with the honouring of the winning researchers, who presented high-quality research addressing urgent educational issues and solving contemporary challenges through precise scientific methods. Their contributions enriched the educational field with evidence-based, innovative ideas and solutions. This diversity and excellence reflect the award's mission to advance educational research toward broader and higher-quality horizons.
Dr Ahmed bin Saleh al-Saadi, who won first place in the Postgraduate Studies category from Oman, expressed his appreciation to all those behind the award for their continuous support. Dr Huda al-Azmi, winner of the Academics category from Kuwait, said that such an award opens up opportunities for researchers and teachers to innovate and contribute to the progress of science.
Rawda al-Hammadi, winner of the Teachers and Leaders category from Qatar, thanked HE Sheikh Faisal for his continued support of research and knowledge. Lama al-Shanti, winner of the Bachelor's category from Palestine, expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to present research that helps develop the educational process.
As part of the honoring event, a press conference was held to announce the launch of the tenth edition of the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Award. Registration will open from mid-June 2025 to mid-December 2025, allowing researchers ample time to prepare and submit high-quality entries that meet the award's standards.
It was also announced that the tenth edition will include additional approved educational fields, especially those related to artificial intelligence, as recommended by the Award's Board of Trustees, in line with global educational trends.
The organizers wished all educational researchers continued success.
