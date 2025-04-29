Planet TV Studios Set To Feature NUPI Americas, Inc. On Upcoming Episode Of 'New Frontiers ,' Scheduled To Air Q3 2025. Planet TV Studios Proudly Serves As The Exclusive Sponsor Of The New Frontiers Series.

Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. Planet TV Studios featuring NUPI Americas, Inc. on upcoming episode of "New Frontiers ," is scheduled to air the third Quarter of 2025.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Planet TV Studios is excited to announce the latest installment of its acclaimed television series "New Frontiers," spotlighting NUPI Americas , Inc., a North American leader in sustainable infrastructure solutions . The episode is set to premiere in the third quarter of 2025 across major platforms, including Bloomberg Television and syndicated networks nationwide.

In a world increasingly defined by environmental responsibility and resilient infrastructure, NUPI Americas stands out as a pioneering force. As the North American branch of Italy's prestigious Nupi Industrie Italiane, S.p.A., NUPI Americas has spent over two decades profoundly influencing the thermoplastic piping industry, significantly reshaping standards through practical and sustainable solutions.



Leading the Charge with Precision-Engineered Solutions

At the heart of NUPI Americas' influence lies its robust portfolio of advanced piping systems, meticulously designed to meet the rigorous demands of commercial, industrial, and municipal sectors. Each product embodies reliability, sustainability, and advanced engineering principles, providing indispensable solutions that enhance operational efficiency across various critical industries.



Exceptional Performance with NIRON PP-RCT

Central to NUPI Americas' impressive product line is the NIRON PP-RCT piping system, crafted from polypropylene random copolymer. Engineered for plumbing, HVAC, and industrial uses, NIRON PP-RCT has revolutionized standards for durability, efficiency, and longevity. Its exceptional resistance to corrosion, scaling, and chemical wear makes it an ideal choice for complex applications, notably in data centers, healthcare institutions, and expansive commercial properties, where system reliability is paramount.



SMARTFLEX: Protecting Infrastructure and the Environment

NUPI's SMARTFLEX multi-layered piping system has significantly elevated safety standards in fuel transportation. Utilizing innovative dual-containment technology, SMARTFLEX dramatically reduces environmental risks associated with fuel leaks, establishing itself as a critical asset in gas stations and strategic fuel storage facilities across North America. Smartflex is being used by Data Centers in a big way where the data centers all have“uninterrupted power supply” as a critical part of their infrastructure and this consists of generators that use diesel fuel. Power simply cannot go down in those facilities, and Smartflex plas a part in delivering fuel oil from storage to the generators in those facilities.



Simplifying Infrastructure with ELOFIT

ELOFIT fittings, made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), further underscore NUPI Americas' commitment to simplifying complex infrastructure challenges. Designed for efficient installation and long-term performance in transporting water, gas, and chemicals, ELOFIT fittings have become indispensable tools for municipalities and various industries. Their ease of installation and robustness in harsh environments have made them a go-to choice for countless infrastructure projects throughout the region.



Driving Economic Growth and Local Manufacturing

Reaffirming its dedication to economic development and localized manufacturing, NUPI Americas has recently announced a major $10 million expansion at its Early Branch, South Carolina facility. This significant investment underscores the company's strategic focus on domestic production, reducing reliance on imports, and creating more than 30 jobs, directly stimulating regional economic growth. Operations at the expanded facility are anticipated to commence by 2028, ensuring a streamlined supply chain and greater responsiveness to market demands.



Industry Recognition and Trust

NUPI Americas' unwavering dedication to quality and reliability has garnered substantial industry recognition, notably in the rapidly growing data center sector. Its corrosion-resistant, energy-efficient NIRON PP-RCT piping systems are increasingly recognized as essential components for cooling systems within data centers nationwide, reinforcing the company's position as an industry leader.

Clients frequently highlight NUPI Americas' commitment to environmental responsibility, durability, and cost-effectiveness, describing the firm as setting new standards that others strive to follow.



Testimonials Confirming Real-World Impact

NUPI Americas' true impact is best captured through customer testimonials:

Enhanced Reliability: Facility managers have consistently reported significantly lower maintenance costs thanks to the longevity of NIRON PP-RCT piping systems.

Improved Safety: Operators of fuel facilities have praised SMARTFLEX piping for its impeccable safety record, aiding effortless compliance with stringent environmental regulations.

Operational Simplicity: Installers have expressed enthusiasm for ELOFIT fittings, noting their intuitive design greatly simplifies installations and accelerates project timelines.



Planet TV Studios: Spotlighting Innovation and Progress

Planet TV Studios has long been dedicated to bringing forward-thinking companies and influential leaders into the global spotlight. The acclaimed "New Frontiers" series provides viewers with an insightful look into groundbreaking advancements across diverse sectors, including healthcare, technology, business innovation, and infrastructure.

With extensive distribution via prominent platforms such as Bloomberg Television and syndicated networks nationwide, "New Frontiers" continues to deliver comprehensive, credible, and compelling narratives that engage audiences worldwide. Each episode meticulously highlights how featured organizations address critical challenges, enhance quality of life, and shape the future through tangible contributions and visionary leadership.



An Episode Not to Be Missed

"New Frontiers" featuring NUPI Americas, Inc. promises to deliver an enlightening and informative exploration into how strategic advancements in infrastructure technology and sustainability practices are creating lasting impacts on communities and industries throughout North America. Scheduled for release in Q3 2025, this episode is a must-watch for viewers interested in infrastructure innovation, economic development, and environmental responsibility.

