Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Rim Protector Product For Vehicles (CTK-114)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to cover the rims when polishing tires," said an inventor, from Pinetown, N.C., "so I invented the SATCHELL RIM PROTECTOR. My design eliminates the hassle of dealing with overspray and streaking."

The invention provides an effective way to cover a vehicle's rims when polishing the tires with a dressing solution. In doing so, it helps prevent accidental overspray of tire shine solution. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps avoid rim contact and streaking. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional detailers, dealerships, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-114, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED