Patrick Lange Of Business Modification Group Facilitates Sale Of Long-Established HVAC Company Northwest Of Atlanta

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Lange , founder of Business Modification Group and the HVAC industry's leading business broker, is proud to announce the successful sale of a highly respected heating and air conditioning company located northwest of Atlanta, Georgia.

Established in 1960, this HVAC business has earned a stellar reputation over six decades, supported by a loyal customer base, long-tenured employees, and a strong foundation in both residential and light commercial services. The company's client mix is approximately 80% residential and 20% commercial, with over 800 active maintenance agreements currently in place.

“This was a rare opportunity,” said Lange.“The seller built a legacy business, and finding this level of tenure in customers and staff is increasingly rare in today's HVAC market. We were honored to help transition it to the right buyer.”

With their 15 full-time employees, the company is well-positioned for continued success under new ownership. The seller is stepping away to enjoy a well-earned retirement, confident that the business will remain in good hands.

Business Modification Group continues to lead the industry in HVAC business transactions nationwide, connecting sellers with well-qualified buyers.

