Malaysia Praises Maldives' Support for Palestine
(MENAFN) On Monday, Malaysia expressed its admiration for the Maldives' strong position on Palestine while both nations agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the defense, technology, and solar energy sectors.
This agreement was made during a meeting between Maldivian Leader Mohamed Muizzu and Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.
Prime Minister Anwar commended the Maldives' stance on Palestine, describing it as "outstanding." He also praised the "very courageous decision to bar those with Israeli passports into Maldives."
Earlier this month, President Muizzu's government approved a third amendment to the Maldives’ immigration laws, passed by the People's Majlis (parliament) on April 15.
This amendment ensures that Israeli passport holders will no longer be permitted entry into the country.
Anwar highlighted that Malaysia has not recognized Israel "from the time of independence," emphasizing that this decision stems from Israel's failure to respect human rights, honor international obligations, and halt the genocide in Palestine, particularly in Gaza.
During a televised press conference, Anwar expressed, "We share the same sentiments," referring to the mutual views on Palestine shared by both nations.
