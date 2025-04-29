Brighten, Bronze, And Set: Meet Your Must-Have Summer Staples From Essence
This season, essence invites you to unlock your most radiant summer yet with a glow-up duo designed for effortless, sunlit beauty. Whether you're chasing golden hour vibes or just want to look fresh-faced and fabulous every day, these two new essentials are here to make glowing skin a breeze - because let's face it, glow is always in.
CORRECT & CONCEAL Under Eye Brightening Concealer
Say goodbye to tired eyes - and hello to bright, energized skin.
The essence CORRECT & CONCEAL under eye brightening concealer is your go-to for that refreshed, wide-awake look that summer dreams are made of. Available in two skin-loving shades, this lightweight, ultra-blendable formula delivers seamless coverage that corrects and conceals without ever feeling heavy.
Infused with aloe vera , this gentle formula soothes and nourishes the delicate under-eye area while delivering breathable coverage that wears comfortably all day.
Why You'll Love It:
✓ Two versatile shades for a naturally brightened finish
✓ Lightweight, breathable texture that melts into skin
✓ Hydration boost with aloe vera
✓ 100% vegan and cruelty-free
BABY GOT BRONZE Liquid Bronzer
Turn up the heat - your summer glow just got an upgrade.
Introducing the BABY GOT BRONZE liquid bronzer, your new best friend for a sun-kissed look anytime, anywhere. With its soft, creamy consistency and rich, buildable pigment, this bronzer glides on like a dream and blends out effortlessly, giving your skin that smooth, second-skin warmth we all crave.
Perfect for cheeks, temples, jawline - or even a touch on the collarbones - this is your just-came-back-from-the-beach glow.
Glow Goals, Achieved:
✓ Convenient application
✓ Creamy, blendable texture for a smooth finish
✓ Buildable coverage
✓ Vegan and cruelty-free
fix & LAST Keep It PERFECT! Make-Up Fixing Spray: COMING SOON
Set it, forget it - and glow on.
Coming soon as part of our Spring Summer 2025 collection, the fix & LAST Keep It PERFECT! make-up fixing spray is your new secret weapon for a flawless, long-lasting look.
This lightweight, refreshing mist locks in your makeup, ensuring your radiant summer skin stays put from sunrise to sunset. Infused with coconut water for a burst of hydration and a soft, comfortable finish, fix & LAST is designed to keep your complexion fresh, vibrant, and perfectly in place - no smudging, no fading, no melting.
Stay tuned, because this is just the beginning - even more exciting surprises are on their way from essence!
Why You'll Love It:
✓ Long-lasting hold for your makeup
✓ Infused with hyaloronic acid for that hydrating dewy effect
✓ Vegan and cruelty-free
Your Foolproof Summer Glow Routine
Get that naturally lifted, sun-drenched look in three simple steps:Brighten - Dot the CORRECT & CONCEAL under eye brightening concealer under the eyes, on the center of the forehead, and the chin. Blend using your fingertips or a damp sponge for a flawless, luminous base. Bronze - Swipe the BABY GOT BRONZE liquid bronzer along your cheekbones, hairline, and jawline. Blend upwards for a sculpted, sunkissed effect that enhances your natural features. Set - Finish with a spritz of the upcoming FIX & LAST Keep It Perfect! make-up fixing spray to lock in your glow and keep your summer beauty looking fresh all day.
Simple. Stunning. Sun-Drenched.
With essence, radiant skin is always within reach - no filters, no fuss. Just glowing, confident, you.
