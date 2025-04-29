Security Lapses Exposed As Ultrasound Equipment Stolen From DHQ Hospital Khar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)In a major security lapse, important parts of an ultrasound machine were stolen from the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Khar, prompting authorities to launch an immediate investigation.

Following orders from senior officials, authorities rushed to the hospital to assess the situation and directed urgent legal action against those involved. Sources revealed that under the cover of night, thieves broke the lock of the ultrasound room and stole key components of the machine.

A health department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, disclosed that while CCTV footage could assist in identifying the culprits, the thieves wore masks to obscure their identities, complicating efforts to track them down. Police have expanded the investigation using CCTV footage and expect arrests soon.

Hospital administration downplayed the incident, with officials stating that it was not a complete ultrasound machine that was stolen, but rather a smaller device. Footage reportedly shows a masked thief carrying the device away in a plastic bag.

Insiders claim that a hospital employee facilitated the theft, reportedly masterminding the entire plan. It is alleged that the culprits not only broke the original lock but also put a new one to delay detection - a move uncovered later by the hospital management.

The incident has raised serious concerns about hospital security and internal accountability, amid claims that ongoing administrative crackdowns on absentee staff may have triggered retaliatory actions.