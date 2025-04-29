403
Putin declares 3-days Victory Day ceasefire
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The truce will be observed from May 8 to May 10, according to the Kremlin.
Putin's decision to implement the ceasefire is said to be based on "humanitarian considerations," with a suspension of all military operations against Ukrainian forces set to begin at midnight on May 7-8 and end at midnight on May 10-11. The Kremlin has made it clear that they expect Ukraine to comply with the truce, warning that any violations by Ukrainian forces will prompt an "adequate and effective response" from Russia.
The Kremlin also reiterated Russia’s readiness for peace talks with Ukraine, emphasizing their willingness to engage in discussions without preconditions in order to address the underlying issues of the conflict.
This ceasefire announcement follows a previous truce declared by Putin during Easter, which lasted from 6 p.m. on April 19 to April 20. Although Russia claimed Ukraine violated the ceasefire thousands of times, military activity across the front lines was reportedly reduced.
In related news, during a meeting with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to unconditional peace talks with Kiev. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that the U.S. will not abandon efforts to mediate peace in Ukraine, despite earlier warnings about a potential withdrawal if no progress is made.
