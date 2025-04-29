Chef Heman Tan Launches American Mass Hall In The Heart Of Singapore's Tanjong Pagar

The American Mass Hall

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The culinary scene within Singapore's bustling CBD has been revitalized with the arrival of American Mass Hall , a new dining experience brought to life by the esteemed Chef Heman Tan. This venture presents a compelling blend of classic American cuisine infused with the vibrant nuances of Asian flavors.

Chef Heman Tan, a seasoned culinary professional, returns as co-owner to guide this establishment, bringing with him a wealth of expertise and a dedication to culinary innovation. His background in American cuisine, cultivated through rigorous training in the UK, informs a menu that offers both familiar comforts and exciting new discoveries.

Guests can anticipate a sensory journey through signature dishes such as the Cajun Blackened Barramundi Fillet, a harmonious balance of spice and texture, and the meticulously prepared Premium Fish & Chips. Steak enthusiasts will appreciate the expertly seared Australian Grain Fed Black Angus New York Strip and Ribeye steaks, each a testament to quality ingredients.

American Mass Hall offers a dining experience designed to engage the senses. The 120-day Grain Fed Angus Beef Short Ribs, smoked tableside, provide a captivating visual and aromatic display. Diners can also indulge in the Double Provencale Chicken and Cajun Chicken, each paired with thoughtfully selected sides. The "Bone drop" BBQ Iberico Prime Ribs, served with fresh coleslaw and pineapple salsa, offer a memorable culinary experience.

Ironman Chef Heman Tan, an avid triathlete, emphasizes the importance of balanced and flavorful nutrition. The menu features options such as the comforting Beef Lasagne Al Forno and the flavorful Spaghetti Prawn Aglio Olio. Pizza lovers can enjoy the Burrata Lava Cheesy Wonderland Lovers, a rich and satisfying creation.

American Mass Hall offers more than a meal; it provides a comprehensive dining experience. Executive set lunches, participation in culinary events, and meticulously crafted soups, salads, and appetizers are available. From the comforting Homemade Mushroom Soup to the refreshing Burrata, each dish reflects Chef Heman Tan's dedication to culinary excellence and entertainment.

Burger selections include the indulgent OMG Super Burger and the plant-based Grilled Impossible Beef Burger and Impossible Beef Shakshouka.

Dessert options include the Crème Brulee Cempedak, Tiramisu, and Deconstructed Apple Crumble.

The vibrant heart of Singapore's Central Business District is set to beat a little faster with the arrival of exciting new experiences at American Mass Hall.

Picture the clinking of glasses filled with half-bottle champagne such as Champagne Lete-Vautrain and Champagne Collard-Picard, or the satisfaction of seizing drink deals, all within a setting that effortlessly transitions from post-work relaxation to spirited gatherings.

From Monday to Friday, between 11 am and 2 pm, American Mass Hall caters to the bustling lunch crowd with an Executive Set Lunch. For a mere $12.90++, diners can anticipate a satisfying journey starting with a comforting soup, followed by a choice of delectable Mains, including crowd-pleasers like Chicken Chop and Fish and Chips, and culminating in a delightful dessert or a refreshing coffee or tea.

But the excitement doesn't end when the afternoon transitions. As the clock strikes 2 pm, is the launch of American Mass Hall's Happy Hour, extending until 7 pm. Visualize sharing a towering Heineken (3L) at an $73++ (usually $78++) or a refreshing Erdinger (2.5L) for just $65++ (usually $70++). For the discerning beer enthusiast, every pour of Draught Beer, from the familiar crispness of Heineken to the rich character of Erdinger and the iconic smoothness of Guinness, is priced at an attractive $10++ per generous 500ml glass.

Adding another layer of allure, American Mass Hall has forged partnerships with prominent Bank Cards such as OCBC, Trust Bank Singapore, and DBS/POSB. Cardholders from these banks can unlock a delightful 15% discount on the a la carte food menu, inviting exploration of the restaurant's culinary highlights (terms & conditions apply).

For reservations, please contact: (65) 9743 0116

Emai: ...

Address: American Mass Hall, 2 Mistri Road,

#01-01, Lumiere

Singapore 079624

Website:

Instagram:

Map:

Indoor seating: 48 pax, Outdoor seating: 18 persons

Operation Hours:

Mondays to Saturdays: 11am to 10pm

Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays.

#AmericanMassHall #AmericanMassHallRestaurant

#ChefHemanTan #IronManChefHeman #ChefHeman #IronmanChef #ChefHemanIronManChef

Sharon Vu, Publicist

Engagevu, Olive and Latte-ABS

+65 8138 6913

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.