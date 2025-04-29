Hyundai Motor Unveils Upgraded Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck In US

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 29 (IANS) Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday it has introduced a revamped version of its Xcient heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell truck at a clean transport exhibition in the United States.

The upgraded Xcient, which includes a newly designed hydrogen fuel cell system, was showcased at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo 2025 in Anaheim, California, on Monday (US time), reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai Motor said the revamped Xcient is tailored to meet a wide range of customer needs, including port transportation and medium-distance logistics. It is powered by a 180 kilowatt-hour (kWh) hydrogen fuel cell system.

For hydrogen storage, it is fitted with 10 tanks that together hold approximately 68 kilograms of hydrogen, enabling the vehicle to support a wide range of commercial transportation needs.

Ken Ramirez, head of Hyundai Motor's global commercial vehicle and hydrogen business, emphasised the South Korean automaker's focus on providing real-world, production-ready solutions for the transport industry.

"We are empowering our fleet partners to navigate a rapidly changing landscape and lead the transition to a smarter and more sustainable future," Ramirez said.

Meanwhile, Kia said on Tuesday it has launched a new global recruitment website aimed at strengthening its hiring capabilities and better showcasing the company's workplace culture for employees.

The newly opened Kia Talent Lounge website offers various work-related content, including insights into the South Korean automaker's organisational values, employee experiences and career development programs.

It integrates all global job postings into a single place, available in both Korean and English depending on the user's preference.

Kia said the website renewal reflects the growing importance of workplace culture and employee engagement in attracting top global talent. It plans to regularly share content showcasing the experiences and growth journeys of employees.

"Our goal is to offer candidates a deeper understanding of Kia's workplace and career journey, moving beyond the traditional job posting model," a Kia official said. "We will continue to innovate to attract global talent and strengthen pride among our employees."

-IANS

na/