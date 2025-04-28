Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ready Capital, Digimarc, XPLR, And Fluence And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC), Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC), XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR), and Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)

Class Period: August 8, 2024 - March 2, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that significant non-performing loans in its CRE portfolio were not likely to be collectible; (2) that Ready Capital would fully reserve these problem loans in order to“stabilize” its CRE portfolio; (3) that this was not accurately reflected in Ready Capital's current expected credit loss or valuation allowances; (4) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely affected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Ready Capital class action go to:

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Class Period: May 2, 2024 - February 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a large commercial partner would not renew a large contract on the same terms; (2) that, as a result, Digimarc would renegotiate the large commercial contract; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's subscription revenue and annual recurring revenue would be adversely affected; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Digimarc class action go to:

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR)

Class Period: January 26, 2021 - January 27, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2025

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPLR was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (2) Defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into CEPF arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (3) XPLR could not buy out CEPFs before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (4) as a result, Defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, inter alia, buy out the Company's CEPFs; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, XPLR's yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the XPLR class action go to:

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)

Class Period: October 28, 2021 - February 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2025

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluence's relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG ("Siemens") and The AES Corporation ("AES"), was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG's U.S. affiliate, had accused Fluence of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence's margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to Fluence's battery energy storage business, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Fluence class action go to:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

