Mdlifespan Expands To Michigan With New Plasmaxchange Location In Bloomfield Hills

- Dr. Paul Savage, founder and CEO of MDLifespanBLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MDLifespan, the nation's first physician-led brand dedicated exclusively to toxin removal and regenerative wellness, is proud to announce the opening of its newest PlasmaXchange location at 1900 S. Telegraph Rd., Suite 102, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302.This marks a major milestone in MDLifespan's national expansion, as the company proudly partners with its first woman-owned and operated compounding pharmacy-serving as a beacon of personalized care, innovation, and leadership in preventive health.The Bloomfield Hills location brings MDLifespan's patented PlasmaXchange Protocol to Southeast Michigan, empowering local residents, patients, and practitioners with a cutting-edge approach to detoxification and long-term wellness.Why Detoxification Matters in the Detroit AreaFrom decades of auto-industry emissions to heavy metal contamination in drinking water, Metro Detroit residents face significant environmental health challenges. Studies show elevated levels of lead, PFAS, airborne industrial pollutants, mycotoxins and microplastics in the region-many of which are linked to fatigue, hormonal disruption, neurological issues, and increased cancer risk.“Detroit has a proud legacy of industry and innovation-but it's also a region where toxin exposure can silently erode health over time,” said Dr. Paul Savage , Chief Medical Officer at MDLifespan.“That's why this partnership with Physicians Compounding is so timely-we're offering a modern solution to an urgent regional problem.”What Is PlasmaXchange?PlasmaXchange is MDLifespan's proprietary evolution of therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE)-a safe, hospital-grade procedure that's been reimagined for wellness. This personalized protocol combines TPE with biomarker testing, IV nutrients, and regenerative therapies to support the body's ability to detox, heal, and thrive.Think of it as an“oil change for your bloodstream”-clearing out harmful debris and restoring optimal function at the cellular level.What are Patients Saying: My brain fog has lifted, and I haven't been sick in over a year“My immune system feels stronger than ever, my brain fog has lifted, and I haven't been sick in over a year. Knowing I could actually remove dangerous toxins-things that may have led to cancer or dementia-from my body was incredibly empowering. The MDLifespan Protocol didn't just restore my health, it gave me confidence and clarity so I can truly enjoy life again.”– Lisa Sullivan, MDLifespan Toxin Protocol PatientMDLifespan Protocols Now Available in Bloomfield HillsPatients can now access the full suite of PlasmaXchange protocols:- MDL Brain – Cognitive clarity and neuroprotection- MDL Heart – Cardiovascular and inflammation health- MDL Immunity – Chronic illness and immune resilience- MDL Longevity – Anti-aging and regenerative support- MDL Toxin – Comprehensive detox for modern living- MDL Baby – Pre-pregnancy detox for maternal health- MDL Cancer – Inflammation reduction for cancer prevention- MDL Basic – Foundational health resetFree physician consultations are now available for patients and practitioners interested in evaluating their toxic burden and identifying the right protocol.🔗 Schedule your consultation todayThe MDLifespan TPE DifferenceMDLifespan stands apart as the only national brand focused exclusively on TPE for wellness. Highlights include:- Backing from Morsani College of Medicine- Over 100 years of combined medical expertise- 300+ TPE procedures performed in the past year- Patent-pending protocols developed for root-cause detoxification- Mobile app for biomarker tracking and progress monitoring- Certified physicians and RNs guiding every stepEach protocol follows a 3D framework: Data (toxin testing), Disease (targeted inflammation reduction), and Decision (personalized treatment path).For media inquiries, interviews, or B-roll opportunities, please contact:📧 ... | 📞 (844) PLASMAX📍 Learn more at:About MDLifespanFounded by Dr. Paul Savage and supported by a nationally renowned team of physicians including Dr. Pamela W. Smith and Dr. Edwin Lee, MDLifespan is the only practice solely dedicated to TPE for health optimization. With over 300 procedures performed in the past year alone, the team continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in regenerative medicine.

