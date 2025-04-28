Florida Southern College To Host Eighth Annual CEO 100 Lecture Series Featuring Visionary Business Leader Peter Golotko

LAKELAND, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College is pleased to announce the return of the CEO 100 Lecture Series, a flagship event at the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise, now celebrating its eighth year. The series offers students, faculty, and members of the community a unique opportunity to hear from distinguished leaders in business who have made significant impacts through innovation, strategic vision, and ethical leadership.

This year's featured speaker is Peter Golotko, CEO of CPS Investment Advisors - a Lakeland-based firm marking 50 years of service this year. A seasoned financial expert with over 35 years of experience, Golotko is a licensed CPA and holds the Personal Financial Specialist credential from the AICPA. He is also a proud Florida Southern alumnus and founder of CPS Cares, a nonprofit organization committed to community engagement.

"The CEO 100 Lecture Series exemplifies the mission of the Barnett School of Business & Free Enterprise by connecting students with transformational leaders who embody innovation, impact, and performance excellence," said Michael Weber, Dean of the Barney Barnett School of Business & Free Enterprise.

Over the years, the CEO 100 Lecture Series has featured senior executives from nationally recognized companies such as The Home Depot, The J.M. Smucker Company, and General Mills. The event continues to draw business leaders whose insights enrich the academic experience and deepen community engagement.

"Now in its eighth year, this event is a cornerstone of our commitment to experiential and engaged learning," said Weber. "Hearing firsthand from CEOs like Peter Golotko provides our students with invaluable insight into visionary leadership and real-world business challenges. It's a powerful and inspiring opportunity that brings our mission to life and prepares our students to lead with purpose and impact."

The 2025 CEO 100 Lecture Series is presented by CPS Investment Advisors and The Baldwin Group, with Truist and the Central Florida Development Council serving as signature sponsors. Their support reflects a shared commitment to leadership development, education, and regional economic growth.

This event is complimentary and open to the public. For further information and to reserve a seat or table, please contact Ryan Buckley at [email protected] .

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #9 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #20 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2024 Best 389 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2024-2025 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years, now ranking #5. Connect with Florida Southern College.

