50,000 Returnees Listed For Training, Employment

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Local officials in eastern Nangarhar province say Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan are being registered for vocational training and employment at the Torkham crossing, with nearly 50,000 individuals documented so far.

Based on their skills and qualifications, these individuals will later be offered vocational training, small business opportunities and jobs in government offices.

Labour and Social Affairs Director Maulvi Faridullah Haqqani told Pajhwok Afghan News an employment committee, operating in the framework of the High Commission of Refugees, had launched operations at the Torkham crossing.

He said the committee had started registering returnees to facilitate their access to employment and vocational training opportunities.

So far, the committee has registered 49,049 individuals, including 24,466 women. Of the total, nearly 16,000 are skilled workers, around 30,000 labourers and the rest have religious or modern educational backgrounds.

Haqqani assured based on the collected data, vocational training, small business initiatives and employment in government departments would be arranged for the returnees.

Last week, UNHCR Representative Arafat Jamal visited Torkham. He said since the beginning of April, nearly 120,000 Afghan refugees had returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

The deadline set by Pakistan for the expulsion of Afghan refugees ended on March 31. Reports indicate over 100,000 Afghans have since been forcibly deported from the neighbouring country.

