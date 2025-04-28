Unanet CRM Govcon Earns Gold In 2025 American Business Awards®

In addition to product award, Unanet CEO decorated by business community for modern technology and thriving company culture

DULLES, Va., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet , the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, has earned two Gold Stevie® Awards in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. The company's CRM for GovCon solution secured top honors in both the 'Relationship Management Solution' and 'Industry Contact Relationship Management (CRM) Solution' categories, reinforcing Unanet's role as an innovation leader in the GovCon space.

Also this month, Unanet CEO Craig Halliday was recognized twice as a standout leader in the business community. He was named a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur of the Year® 2025 Mid-Atlantic and one of Virginia Business magazine's C-Suite Award winners. Both honors demonstrate that the leadership driving the company's sustained growth and forward momentum are among the best in the industry.

"These recognitions are a testament to the passion and innovation of our team," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "In today's fast-changing business landscape, all businesses need tools that help them move faster and smarter. We're innovating tools that enable our customers to grow, even amid uncertainty, and enable them to operate more efficiently so they can be prepared for any eventuality. I'm proud to lead this incredible team that is laser-focused on our customers' successes."

The 2025 Stevie® Awards spotlight Unanet CRM GovCon as the industry's most effective solution for helping GovCons manage, streamline, and optimize every phase of the sales and capture lifecycle. Judges praised Unanet's transformative impact on the GovCon space, citing its integration of advanced, AI-driven tools that reduce proposal creation timelines by 70%, cut costs by 50%, and boost proposal capacity by 20%.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 professionals and will be recognized at the organization's gala on June 10 in New York.

"Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit .

