SERVICETITAN ELITE TRADES CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES QUALIFYING IS OPEN

Top HVAC and Plumbers Will Compete for a Share of Over $100,000 in Cash and Prizes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualifying for the ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (SETCS) is now open. The competition is free to enter for tradespeople of all levels through an online quiz at elitetrades . Select entrants will then compete for an all-expense paid trip to West Palm Beach, FL to battle it out on CBS Sports Network for a share of over $100,000.

Qualify Now - ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship

ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship Powered by TRANE

Plumbing National Championship

An unmatched experience for the nation's top tradespeople

Finalists will receive an all-expense paid trip to the ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series at the West Palm Beach Convention Center. The October 8th – 10th competition will showcase the skills of these elite professionals and apprentices in a custom-built arena. Bragging rights-and a share of over $100,000 in cash and sponsor-provided prizes-are on the line.

"A national championship conjures images of athletes and stadiums, not wrenches and pipelines," said Tom Howard, ServiceTitan Vice President of Customer Experience. "But the ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series is changing that. We're dedicated to showcasing the true champions: the tradespeople who keep our world running. This series is about giving the hardworking contractors the spotlight they've earned."

Championing the backbone of America

The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series aims to inspire future generations and address the growing labor gap. It puts a spotlight on the invaluable contributions and talents of tradespeople through two competitions: ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship and the Plumbing National Championship.

"From the homes we live in to the businesses we rely on, the skilled trades are the force that keeps our lives in motion," said Scott Goldman, Head of Content at ServiceTitan. "We are thrilled to elevate these professionals, celebrating not just their skills, but the profound impact they have on our everyday experiences."

Enriching future generations

The platform's mission is supported by the return of the third annual SETCS Student and Apprentice Summit. The event has welcomed more than 1,000 aspiring tradespeople to experience hands-on educational sessions featuring industry leaders, networking opportunities, and a chance to witness the competitions firsthand.

Supported industry-wide

In addition to the prize pool, sponsors also provide essential products and software throughout the competition, highlighting the tools competitors use in their everyday work. Contributions to the 2025 SETCS championship come from industry leaders such as Little Giant, ServiceTitan, Trane, American Standard, Malco Tools, NAVAC, Johnstone Supply, RLS, RectorSeal, Milwaukee, Cerro Flow, Cerroset, Studson, and SharkBite. The championships also receive support from Moss Construction, ICC, Express Employment Services, NATE, HVAC Tactical, Women in HVACR, and Florida PHCC.

For more information about the ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series , or to learn more about our finalists and sponsors, please visit elitetrades .

About ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series:

The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (SETCS) was founded in 2016 with a clear mission: to raise awareness and support for the growing shortage of skilled trade workers across the nation. Over time, it has evolved into the premier championship platform dedicated to promoting the trades and celebrating the highly skilled professionals who have long been underappreciated. Through large-scale competitions, SETCS shines a spotlight on these individuals. Sponsored by ServiceTitan, the platform hosts national championships for both professionals and apprentices in the HVAC and plumbing industries. More information is available at elitetrades , and by following on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE INTERSPORT LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED