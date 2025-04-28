Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Earns Prestigious AAA Four Diamond Designation For Signature Sunsuitestm Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This honor highlights the resort's elevated SunsuitesTM experience - a collection of residential-style accommodations designed to blend the comforts of home with the relaxed sophistication of Florida's Gulf Coast. Tailored for extended stays or elevated getaways, SunsuitesTM represent resort life on a whole new level.

With this recognition, Sunseeker is redefining destination luxury in Southwest Florida. Fewer than 7% of 25,000+ hotels inspected each year earn the AAA Four Diamond distinction. Sunseeker becomes just the 34th in the Southwest Florida region, and one of only 7 between Sarasota and Fort Myers to receive it, solidifying its place as a standout luxury destination on the coast.

"Our SunsuitesTM were designed with intentionality, luxury, and comfort in mind," said Thiago Sobral, Sunseeker Resorts Executive Director of Hotel Operations. "Receiving the Four Diamond designation is a true testament to the impeccable quality of our premium amenities, thoughtful experiences and high-touch service our team delivers daily."

The SunsuitesTM Experience

Every SunsuiteTM offers sweeping sunrise or sunset views, spacious private balconies, and chef-inspired kitchens, all with contemporary coastal elegance. Guests enjoy:



1-to-3-bedroom layouts ranging from 875 - 1,700 square feet with separate living areas

Secluded arrival and curbside meet & greet in a private porte-cochère

Private check-in and exclusive lounge access

Personalized concierge and valet service

Access to private navigator services for transportation requests (small fee applies)

Preferred reservations for dining, spa appointments, and tee times

Spacious outdoor balconies perfect for al fresco dining or lounging Convenience of Sub-Zero/Wolf stainless steel kitchen appliances & full-size washer/dryer

Whether overlooking the harbor or tucked into the heart of the resort, each SunsuiteTM is crafted for those who seek the ease of a residence with the indulgence of a high-end resort.

All SunsuitesTM options include ADA-accessible layouts and personalized amenities to ensure every guest feels at home. Travelers can discover the refined luxury of SunsuiteTM with a variety of options including SunsuitesTM Premium King Studio, starting at $209 per night, to the spacious SunsuitesTM Three Bedroom Harbor View, beginning at $889 per night. To learn more or book a stay visit sunseekersunsuites .

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR Debuted in December 2023, Florida's newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature SunsuitesTM. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 16 original food and beverage concepts; including four stand-alone restaurants, eight bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot Harbor Yards food hall experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit . Follow us on Instagram: @Sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @Sunseekerresorts

Media Contact: Carma Connected / [email protected]

SOURCE Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor