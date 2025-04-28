403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police Arrests Suspect After Vancouver Car Attack
(MENAFN) A man has been arrested and charged with murder after deliberately driving his vehicle into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canada, which was celebrating Filipino culture.
The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of 11 people, and authorities made the announcement on Sunday.
Kai-Ji Adam Lo, a 30-year-old local resident, has been formally charged with eight counts of second-degree murder following the deadly event that occurred on Saturday night.
The police stated that Lo was apprehended at the scene after bystanders and witnesses stepped in to restrain him.
"The charge assessment is ongoing and further charges are anticipated," police officials said in a statement.
Lo has already appeared in court and remains in police custody.
The tragic event claimed the lives of 11 victims, whose ages ranged from 5 to 65.
The victims were part of a crowd gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day, an annual occasion honoring Lapu-Lapu, an indigenous chief from Mactan, a Philippine island, who fought against Spanish colonization in the 1500s.
The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of 11 people, and authorities made the announcement on Sunday.
Kai-Ji Adam Lo, a 30-year-old local resident, has been formally charged with eight counts of second-degree murder following the deadly event that occurred on Saturday night.
The police stated that Lo was apprehended at the scene after bystanders and witnesses stepped in to restrain him.
"The charge assessment is ongoing and further charges are anticipated," police officials said in a statement.
Lo has already appeared in court and remains in police custody.
The tragic event claimed the lives of 11 victims, whose ages ranged from 5 to 65.
The victims were part of a crowd gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day, an annual occasion honoring Lapu-Lapu, an indigenous chief from Mactan, a Philippine island, who fought against Spanish colonization in the 1500s.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment