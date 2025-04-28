PAA Denies Fire Reports At Lahore Airport

Dhaka: Reports of a fire and flight cancellations at Lahore Airport were widely circulated on social media and even covered by some media outlets.

However, the concerned authorities have denied these claims.

In a statement, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has firmly rejected the reports circulating on social media and certain news outlets about a fire breaking out at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport. The Authority termed these reports as baseless, false and misleading.

According to the statement, airport operations at Lahore are proceeding smoothly without any disruptions. There has been no incident of fire or any other unpleasant occurrence at the airport on Saturday (April 26).

All flights are operating as per schedule and passenger services remain unaffected,” said a spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority.

The Authority strongly condemned the spread of misinformation and urged the public and media houses to rely only on verified sources.

“The dissemination of false and unverified news creates unnecessary panic among the public and tarnishes the image of national institutions,” the statement added.

An official said that an old video May 2024 was shared on social media when flight operations at Lahore airport were disrupted due to a minor fire caused by a short circuit in the ceiling of the immigration counter.

