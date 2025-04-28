403
Marco Rubio, Lavrov Discuss Ukraine War
(MENAFN) On Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Russian peer Sergey Lavrov highlighted the necessity of further initiatives aimed at initiating discussions to resolve the ongoing Ukraine crisis, based on a statement from Moscow’s Foreign Ministry.
The two top diplomats engaged in a “productive exchange of opinions” regarding key aspects of the Russian-American political dialogue, which has seen a significant intensification in recent times.
The primary focus of their discussions was the situation in Ukraine, as noted in the statement.
Both Lavrov and Rubio underscored the importance of reinforcing the emerging conditions required to begin negotiations that could pave the way for a reliable, long-term, and sustainable peace between Moscow and Kiev.
In addition to the Ukraine issue, the two diplomats also touched upon other international matters, agreeing to maintain contact across all levels.
The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized the continuation of these diplomatic engagements.
In a separate appearance with a news agency on Sunday, Rubio pointed out that the upcoming week would be “very critical” for the White House in terms of the Ukraine peace process.
He mentioned that the US administration would be determining whether it wishes to remain involved in the conflict moving forward.
