Lee Jae-myung Leads South Korea’s Upcoming Presidential Vote
(MENAFN) A recent poll reveals that opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung is maintaining a strong lead in South Korea’s upcoming snap presidential election, scheduled for June 3.
Lee, representing the Democratic Party (DP), garnered 48.5% support in the poll, although this marks a slight dip of 1.7 percentage points compared to last week. The survey, conducted by Realmeter among 1,505 adults over 18, highlighted a minor decline due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding an election law violation case. Despite this, Lee remains the top contender.
Kim Moon-soo, former Labor Minister and candidate of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), trails Lee with 13.4%. Other candidates, including former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and ex-PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, hold 10.2% and 9.7%, respectively.
In terms of party support, the DP leads with 46.8%, while the PPP trails with 34.6%. South Korea’s upcoming presidential election follows the ousting of former President Yoon Suk Yeol due to his mishandled martial law proposal.
