Jacqueline Sand Ignites The Romance World With Debut Novel Chasing The Calm - A Fearless, Soul-Stirring Breakout

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Romance readers, get ready to fall head over heels. Rising author Jacqueline Sand is launching her highly anticipated debut novel, Chasing the Calm - a bold, witty, and emotionally charged love story that promises to leave readers breathless. Available now for preorder on Amazon and major retailers, Chasing the Calm is already creating serious buzz among early readers and romance enthusiasts.

Born into a family of storytellers, Sand always knew writing ran through her veins. But it wasn't until a series of life-altering experiences that she uncovered the raw, unfiltered story she was meant to share.

"Writing has always been a part of me," Sand reveals. "But Chasing the Calm was the moment everything clicked. It's messy, it's real, and it's everything I needed to say."

Chasing the Calm is not just another romance novel. It's a heart-thumping, soul-baring journey through love, healing, and self-discovery - wrapped in laugh-out-loud moments and the kind of spicy tension that lingers long after the last page.

Early readers are calling Sand's voice "fearlessly authentic" and "shockingly relatable," praising her ability to capture the wild contradictions of modern love with rare emotional precision. Her characters don't just fall in love - they fight for it, break for it, and ultimately grow because of it.

"My heroines are messy, strong, stubborn, and beautiful in their chaos," Sand says. "Love doesn't save them. They save themselves first. And when the right person shows up, it's a partnership - not a rescue."

Inspired by her own experiences, Sand weaves real-world grit and glitter into her storytelling. Writing Chasing the Calm became a deeply personal act of reckoning, growth, and ultimately - triumph.

"I grew up in a world where talking about love felt forbidden," Sand shares. "This book ripped that silence apart. It taught me that loving openly is the bravest thing we can do."

The early impact is undeniable. Advance readers are raving about the emotional ride, the sharp humor, and the deep resonance Sand's story leaves behind.

"Every single reader has told me they feel changed," Sand says. "They see themselves differently. And honestly, that's everything for me."

Chasing the Calm is available now for preorder ahead of its worldwide launch on May 23, 2025.

About Jacqueline Sand: Jacqueline Sand is a bold new voice in contemporary romance, blending fearless emotional honesty, electric humor, and transformative storytelling. Her writing has been featured on Medium and praised for its unflinching look at love, ambition, and self-worth. Chasing the Calm is her explosive debut novel.

