Automechanika Riyadh 2025 Officially Opens Tomorrow

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The sold out Automechanika Riyadh will take place from 28 – 30 April, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC)

The seventh edition of the automotive aftermarket showcase will welcome over 450 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and over 15,000 visitors

Highlights include Automechanika Academy, the event's industry knowledge platform and The Premium Club, an exclusive programme that connects senior buyers and key decision-makers

Riyadh, KSA: Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's leading regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry, will officially open tomorrow for a landmark seventh edition, taking place until 30 April at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

The event will feature over 450 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and is expected to welcome more than 15,000 visitors, a 15% increase from last year when the show welcomed 13,000 industry professionals.

To facilitate the demand from exhibitors, which are up over 32%, and increased visitor numbers, Automechanika Riyadh will be held across five halls, showcasing a dynamic mix of products and solutions from the automotive market industry.

Saudi companies account for nearly 10% of all exhibitors, underscoring the market growth within the country. Underscoring the international draw of Saudi Arabia and its burgeoning position on the global automotive aftermarket stage, exhibitors will showcase solutions from over 30 countries, from Australia to Brazil, and Cambodia to Peru.

In addition, there will be eight country pavilions with companies from Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, and Turkey on show, as well as two new dedicated areas for Italian and Indian exhibitors.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia, the licensee of Automechanika Riyadh directed by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, said:“Automechanika Riyadh 2025 marks a new milestone for the Kingdom's automotive aftermarket industry. This year's edition brings together a record number of international exhibitors, innovative technologies, and future-focused solutions shaping the sector's transformation, reaffirming Saudi Arabia's growing status as a hub for global automotive trade.”

The event will also provide visitors access to groundbreaking thought leadership sessions as part of the Automechanika Academy and networking opportunities through The Premium Club.

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said:“The Automechanika Riyadh Academy is a crucial element of the event, focusing on fostering knowledge-sharing and sparking meaningful dialogue across the automotive aftermarket sector. By bringing together regional and international experts, the event has an integral role in spotlighting the latest innovations and industry challenges, while empowering professionals to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly dynamic market. Our commitment to thought leadership and practical learning secures Automechanika Riyadh's position as a market leader in this sector.”

The packed conference programme will take place across the event's three days. Day one will centre on the theme of Localisation & Aftermarket Innovation with sessions focused on building the Middle East's automotive hub, future-proofing Saudi's automotive workforce, and maximising car care business growth.

The theme switches to Core Aftermarket Operations & Sustainable Supply Chain on day two. The focus will address strategies for the Saudi Arabia aftermarket, maximising digital opportunities in the evolving automotive landscape, and accommodating customers to shape the industry's future in Saudi Arabia.

On the final day, the Modern Workshop will delve into tackling skills shortages, embracing digital change, and aligning business goals in the opening session, which will be followed up by a session focused on preparing technicians for advanced hybrid vehicle servicing.

The product areas showcased at Automechanika Riyadh include Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Tires & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Car Wash & Care.

About Automechanika Riyadh:

Automechanika Riyadh, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, will take place from 28 April – 30 April 2025 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre. This will be the 7th edition of Automechanika in Saudi Arabia, which is the leading exhibition dedicated to the automotive aftermarket industry in the Kingdom. The dedicated exhibition is one of 14 instalments of Automechanika – the most successful and largest automotive aftermarket exhibition brand in the world.

About 1st Arabia:

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.