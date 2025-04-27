King Charles Says 'Hearts And Prayers' Go Out To Vancouver Festival Victims

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Britain's King Charles III said on Sunday he and his wife Queen Camilla were "profoundly saddened" by the deaths of at least nine people when a driver ploughed a vehicle through a crowd at a Filipino cultural celebration in Vancouver.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada," the monarch, who is also head of state in Canada, said in a statement.