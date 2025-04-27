403
Incident at Vancouver Street Festival Claims Lives
(MENAFN) A vehicle has struck a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canada, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, as confirmed by the police.
Vancouver Police reported that a driver plowed into a group of people at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, which took place at East 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. on the evening of the incident.
In a statement, the authorities assured the public that they were "confident" that the event was not related to terrorism.
The driver, a 30-year-old man from Vancouver, is now in police custody.
While the exact number of casualties has not been disclosed, the police confirmed the incident's severe outcome.
The tragic event took place during the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, an annual festival celebrating the Philippines’ first national hero.
Don Davies, the member of parliament for Vancouver Kingsway, expressed his sorrow over the attack, writing on X, "Just heard the tragic news of the horrendous attack at the Lapu Lapu festival. I am praying for all the victims and their families."
To assist those affected by the incident, a 24-hour support center has been set up at the Douglas Park Community Centre, offering help to individuals trying to contact their loved ones who were present at the festival.
