403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Airstrikes Claim 56 More Lives in Gaza, Death Toll Nears 51,500
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip claimed at least 56 more lives, bringing the total death toll from Israel's ongoing conflict since October 2023 to 51,495, according to the Health Ministry's report on Saturday.
The ministry also noted that 108 additional individuals were rushed to hospitals in the past 24 hours, pushing the injury count to 117,524 as a result of the Israeli military’s assault.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry stated.
The Israeli military initiated a surprise aerial campaign in Gaza on March 18, which led to the deaths of 2,111 people and left 5,483 others injured, despite an earlier ceasefire and prisoner swap deal that had been brokered in January.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Furthermore, Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in the region.
The ministry also noted that 108 additional individuals were rushed to hospitals in the past 24 hours, pushing the injury count to 117,524 as a result of the Israeli military’s assault.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry stated.
The Israeli military initiated a surprise aerial campaign in Gaza on March 18, which led to the deaths of 2,111 people and left 5,483 others injured, despite an earlier ceasefire and prisoner swap deal that had been brokered in January.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Furthermore, Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment