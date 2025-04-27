Rush At Attari Border As Pak Nationals Return Amid Visa Suspension After Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 dead, Pakistani nationals currently residing in India have begun returning to their country through the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar after the Indian government suspended visa services for them as a strong response to the attack.

The attack, carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has ignited a wave of public and diplomatic outrage across India. As part of its response, the Indian government gave Pakistani nationals in the country until Sunday to leave, setting April 30 as the final date for their leaving.

A long queue of vehicles formed at the border as Pakistanis waited for clearance from the Border Security Force (BSF) to cross over.

Many expressed sadness over the abrupt end to their visits, emphasising that innocent people with family ties across the border are often caught in the crossfire of political and security tensions.

One Pakistani woman returning after visiting Jodhpur shared,“I was here for a month. I got married in Pakistan 15 years ago. It feels strange to leave like this.”

Another Pakistani national, visibly emotional, said,“Yes, we heard about the attack initially, and of course, all this is happening because of that. It's unfortunate we have to leave for such a reason. It's hard to believe that we're really going back. Such incidents should not happen. Both governments should take precautions so innocent people like us aren't affected.”

A man who had come to India to meet his sons remarked,“I had come to see my children who live here. They told me about the incident. What happened in Pahalgam was very wrong.”

Another tourist, who had come to Delhi to visit his in-laws, added,“I got a visa for 45 days. My wife is Indian, and she can't go there. We need a solution that allows families like ours to meet. What happened in Pahalgam is terrible; those responsible must be punished strictly.”

A woman leaving after a rare family reunion said,“I came here to meet my sisters after 12-13 years, along with my husband and sister-in-law. What happened in Pahalgam is very wrong, and strict punishment should be given. PM Modi's decision is understandable, but it hurts to leave so soon.”