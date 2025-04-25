Stella & Chewy's Expands Reach With Meijer To Bring Premium Raw And Natural Pet Food To More Pet Parents

Premium Selection of Stella & Chewy's Natural Pet Food Products to Debut at Meijer This Spring

OAK CREEK, Wis., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella & Chewy's, the category leader in the freeze-dried raw pet food space, is proud to announce a new partnership with Meijer, a highly respected leading grocery retailer, to offer its high-quality, raw and natural pet food products to a broader audience. Starting this April, a selection of Stella & Chewy's freeze-dried raw dog and cat food, dog and cat kibble, freeze-dried raw dog treats, and wet cat food products will be available at Meijer stores and online at . This partnership allows Stella & Chewy's to reach more pet parents while aligning with Meijer's commitment to delivering premium, healthy options to customers.

Since 2003, Stella & Chewy's has championed healthy pet nutrition, and this collaboration allows the brand to make its premium, raw food offerings more accessible than ever. Meijer's dedication to high-quality products makes it an ideal partner as Stella & Chewy's continues to expand its retail presence and bring the benefits of raw food to more pets across the region.

"We're excited to partner with Meijer, a retailer who shares our passion for pet health and wellness," said Dave Champlin, Chief Sales Officer at Stella & Chewy's. "This partnership is another step in our strategic effort to grow our distribution with partners who are as dedicated to quality as we are. Together with Meijer, we look forward to providing more pet parents with access to high-quality, nutritious, and safe pet food, while continuing to support our existing retail relationships and neighborhood pet stores."

Stella & Chewy's offers high-quality, raw, and natural pet food made from premium, responsibly sourced ingredients. Its freeze-dried raw food offers complete and balanced raw meals enhanced with probiotics and antioxidants. For picky eaters, pet parents can also boost their pet's bowl with nutrient-packed meal mixers and toppers. The brand's dry kibble, coated in freeze-dried raw, is available in grain-free and with-grain recipes.

About Meijer

Fred Meijer often said, "Customers don't need us, we need them." This philosophy continues to guide Meijer, a family-owned business dedicated to focusing on its customers, meeting their needs, and exceeding their expectations. Committed to treating people with dignity and respect, Meijer fosters a supportive environment for its team members while strengthening the communities it serves. The company prioritizes safety and well-being, ensuring a secure workplace for employees and a safe, welcoming shopping experience for customers. Through its products and services, Meijer strives to help customers lead healthier lives.

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality raw and natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety, and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include freeze-dried dinner patties and meal mixers, frozen patties and morsels, baked kibble, stews, broths and treats. For more information about the company, products, and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.

SOURCE Stella & Chewy's

