Fix The Cost Shift Coalition Launches Campaign To Save Californians Money On Skyrocketing Electricity Bills

This outdated NEM system, which was first created in 1995, shifted $8.5 billion in extra costs to non-solar customers last year alone. These subsidies benefit 1.6 million rooftop solar customers while over 10 million non-solar customers - many of whom are- pay the difference.

AB 942 would modernize this system and save 10 million Californians throughout the state up to $1.3 billion on their electricity bills next year and upwards of $58 billion from 2026 to 2043 . This legislation would save Californians the most money of proposed measures in the Legislature this year.

Today, the coalition launched the advertisements below to inform Californians about the cost shift and how AB 942 could save millions of people money on their electric bills.

For more information about Fix the Cost Shift and our coalition, visit FixtheCostShift or contact [email protected] .

