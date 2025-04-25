Deputy Minister Highlights Digital Economy And Alat Free Economic Zone At Conference

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Today, the digital economy is one of the main economic priorities of our country.

Azernews reports that this was made by First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev at the conference on the topic "Constitution and Sovereignty - Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan."

According to him, business strategies should align with future trends, and human resources must be further developed:

"The use of modern technologies and the application of innovative approaches in products and services are essential. In this context, the initiatives of young entrepreneurs are supported, with special attention given to strengthening the startup ecosystem and promoting green projects."

"The Alat Free Economic Zone, which plays a crucial role in diversifying our economy, is gradually becoming available to investors. The favorable conditions in the Alat Free Economic Zone and the proposed benefits are increasing interest in it," the Deputy Minister added.