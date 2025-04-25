President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Holy Virgin Mary Church In Baku To Offer Condolences On Passing Of Pope Francis

MENAFN - AzerNews) On April 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku to offer their condolences following the death of Pope Francis,reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were welcomed by Bishop Vladimir Fekete, the Apostolic Prefect of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva signed a book of condolences.