Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Holy Virgin Mary Church In Baku To Offer Condolences On Passing Of Pope Francis

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Holy Virgin Mary Church In Baku To Offer Condolences On Passing Of Pope Francis


2025-04-25 06:10:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku to offer their condolences following the death of Pope Francis, Azernews reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were welcomed by Bishop Vladimir Fekete, the Apostolic Prefect of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva signed a book of condolences.

MENAFN25042025000195011045ID1109472372

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search