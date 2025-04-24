Adil Shah And The Kashmir We Need To Talk About

Syed Adil Shah

By Ahmad Ayaz

Kashmir won't be remembered for bullets or bloodshed. It'll be remembered for its people. People who choose dignity even in grief. People who offer shelter in chaos. People who believe that no matter how dark the night, the morning will come, and it will be beautiful.

What happened recently in Pahalgam was not just a terror attack. It was an attack on Kashmir's spirit, on everything this land has stood for over centuries: peace, kindness, and humanity. The aim wasn't just to hurt people, it was to break something deeper. But the attackers failed. Because the soul of Kashmir is strong.

Pahalgam isn't just a tourist spot. It's a place where people come for peace. It's where meadows meet the Lidder river, where pilgrims walk together, and where strangers become friends. But most of all, it's where Kashmir's real strength shines, its people.

Kashmiris have lived through decades of conflict. But their warmth hasn't faded. Their hospitality, their mehman-nawazi, is unmatched. A guest here is treated like family. Even in tough times, locals have shared food, opened doors, and protected visitors.

But this time, in a moment meant to divide and destroy, something extraordinary happened. When bullets were fired at tourists in Pahalgam, a young local man, Syed Adil Shah, didn't run away. He ran toward the danger. He tried to protect the victims. He gave his life doing it.

Adil didn't just save lives. He reminded the world what Kashmir really stands for: compassion, courage, and humanity. He wasn't an exception. He was proof. Proof that the real Kashmir is not defined by violence but by people like him.

Ordinary Kashmiris have always stood up in times of crisis. Floods, earthquakes, curfews, or attacks. It's the common people who come forward to help. They cook for strangers. They donate blood. They give shelter, no matter who you are or where you're from.

This is the Kashmir we don't see on TV. The one that doesn't make it to breaking news. The one that deserves to be told again and again.

Kashmiris are not the problem. They're usually the first victims. And often, the first responders. That's the truth. And it must be told louder than ever.

Too often, after tragedies like this, the media zooms in on death counts, political soundbites, and the identities of the attackers. What we don't see enough of are the stories of people like Adil. Stories that show love, not hate. That show unity, not fear.

Newsrooms have a choice to make. Are they telling the full story of Kashmir, or just its pain?

This attack should be a wake-up call. Not just for security forces, but for leaders too. Because keeping people safe isn't just about guns and fences. It's also about trust, opportunity, and healing.

Young people in Kashmir need to feel seen and supported. They need jobs, schools, counselors, and platforms to connect with others across cultures. When hope disappears, that's when extremism finds room to grow.

Terrorism doesn't come out of nowhere. It grows in places where people feel ignored. So the answer lies in creating hope that's real and long-lasting.

Let's not forget: tourism is the heartbeat of Kashmir's economy. From pony riders in Sonamarg to tea sellers in Pahalgam, thousands of families depend on it. Tourism isn't just income here. It's identity. It's pride.

Terrorists want to destroy that. We can't let them. Instead, we must promote stories of togetherness. Invest in peace. Bring youth from across states to Kashmir. Share stories like Adil's far and wide.

Every tourist who visits and returns home with a good story becomes a messenger of peace. Let tourism not fall victim to fear. Let it become the reason we heal.

So what now?

The answer isn't hate. It's connection. It's lifting each other up. It's remembering those we lost, and building something better for those who remain.

Let's create spaces where different communities can talk, share, and understand each other. Let's invest in art, music, writing. Let's raise a new kind of leader, one who builds bridges, not walls.

Let every tragedy teach us something. And let that lesson move us forward.

The author is a National TV Debater. He can be reached at [email protected] .