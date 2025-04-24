Army Foils Attempt To Smuggle Drugs Using A Drone

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Wednesday evening said it had thwarted an attempt on the western border to smuggle narcotics into the country using a drone.

A military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)– Arab Army said that Border Guard Forces in the southern military zone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), detected and tracked a drone attempting to cross into Jordanian territory.

The drone was intercepted and brought down, and the seized narcotics were handed over to the relevant authorities.

The source reaffirmed JAF's commitment to using all its capabilities to prevent any form of infiltration or smuggling, emphasizing the military's ongoing efforts to protect Jordan's security and stability.

Also on Wednesday evening, the Eastern Military Zone said it had foiled an infiltration and drug smuggling attempt from Syrian territory into Jordan.

"Border Guard forces in the Eastern Military Zone, in coordination with military security agencies and AND, were able to foil an infiltration attempt and smuggling of narcotics. The seized materials were turned over to the competent authorities,” JAF source said.