Qatar Participates In Government Forum To Combat Trafficking In Persons In Middle East In Kuwait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated in the 6th session of the Government Forum to Combat Trafficking in Persons in the Middle East, held Thursday in Kuwait.

Minister of Labour and Chairman of Qatar's National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri led the State of Qatar's delegation at the Forum.

The forum, held under the theme "Protecting Rights and Promoting Justice in Combating Human Trafficking," brought together ministers and heads of specialised agencies from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United States of America, the League of Arab States, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

In his opening address, Dr. Al Marri reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast commitment to safeguarding human rights and dignity, highlighting the nation's comprehensive approach to combating human trafficking. He emphasised ongoing efforts to enhance legislative frameworks, strengthen preventive mechanisms, and provide support and care for victims, aligning with international best practices and standards.

Dr. Al Marri noted that 2024 marked the launch of Qatar's National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking (2024-2026), a strategic roadmap centred on four key pillars: prevention, protection, prosecution, and international cooperation. He stressed that the plan aims to bolster coordination among national stakeholders, raise public awareness, ensure a safe environment for victims, and enhance institutional capacities to effectively address this transnational crime.

He further elaborated on the Ministry of Labour's initiatives. In close coordination with the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking and relevant entities, the Ministry is implementing targeted programmes designed to protect workers' rights, prevent all forms of exploitation and abuse, and foster a fair working environment that upholds human dignity and fundamental rights.

Dr. Al Marri reiterated Qatar's commitment to strengthening collaboration with international organisations, notably the International Labour Organization and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. He underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation and coordinated action in addressing human trafficking, recognising it as a global challenge that necessitates a unified and effective response.

He concluded by affirming that combating human trafficking extends beyond legal and security measures; it is a shared moral and humanitarian responsibility. He called for sustained regional and international cooperation to comprehensively address this grave violation of human dignity.

The forum also addressed topics related to forms of human trafficking in the workplace, reviewed experiences from the Middle East in combating human trafficking and explored strategies to mitigate such issues.

The gathering included distinguished international and regional experts in anti-trafficking efforts, alongside representatives from national committees and permanent secretariat member states.