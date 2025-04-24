AI Idol Platform 'AETHERIUM' Signs MOU With Indonesia's Happymusic

MOU Signing HappyMusic + Aetherium

Kaito

AI Boy Group VirtuOS

Integrating AI and Blockchain to Rewrite the Future of Music Entertainment in W3 Space

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA 24 APRIL 2025. The Leading AI idol platform AETHERIUM officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Indonesia's next-generation music streaming platform HappyMusic , aiming to build a transparent, blockchain based global music ecosystem that integrates artificial intelligence and Web3 technologies. This partnership seeks to reshape the way music is created, distributed, and monetized in the digital world.

AETHERIUM is the flagship AI platform developed by Marbling Corporation, a South Korea based music entertainment company known for its successful international Busters girl group, original music creativity and hyper realistic AI idols.

HappyMusic, an Indonesian-based Web3 music streaming platform developed by PT Nusantara Creative House and brainchild of Anang Hermansyah, the well-known and popular Indonesia solo singer, musician, producer, politician and successful businessman.

Merging AI and Blockchain for a Transparent Music Industry

AETHERIUM utilizes AI deep learning models to produce unique virtual idol characters and music content. Fans can interact with these AI idols 24/7 through real-time conversations and vote on their activities via NFT-based systems. These AI idols are not just performers-they are community-driven characters whose content evolves with fan participation.

HappyMusic, on the other hand, is developing a transparent royalty tracking system using blockchain to ensure that artists and creators are fairly compensated whenever their music is played-on streaming platforms, radio, or even karaoke. Through smart contracts and NFT issuance, the platform is tackling long-standing inefficiencies in royalty distribution.

“This MOU is not only a technical alliance but also a symbol of the cultural bridge between two dynamic music industries. By bringing AETHERIUM's AI-generated content to Indonesia via HappyMusic, the partnership aims to introduce new forms of creative expression while leveraging secure, decentralized technology”. Said Dara Ninggarwati, CEO of HappyMusic.

Vickie Lee, Marketing Director of Aetherium explained,“This partnership accelerates our expansion into Southeast Asia and allows us to combine the vibrancy of K-pop-style fandom culture with the next wave of AI and blockchain technologies.”

HappyMusic is also working closely with Indonesia's national copyright board LMKN to integrate their system as part of the country's broader push for digital transparency in the creative sector.

What's Next

The two platforms plan to launch Indonesian-language AI idol content, co-release NFT-based albums, and roll out Web3-powered fan engagement projects. With this partnership, AETHERIUM and HappyMusic are positioning themselves at the forefront of the next-generation music ecosystem in Asia-one where creators, fans, and technologies are more connected than ever.

First Bullion Holdings Inc. is the Financial Advisor to Marbling and Aetherium.

Aetherium AI Idol Release 2025424

