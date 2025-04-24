Inventhelp Inventors Develop New GPS/Tracking Device For Children (PTA-268)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a GPS/tracking device for parents with young children that would provide real time alerts for both short range and long range tracking purposes," said one of two inventors, from Carson City, Nev., "so we invented the GUARDIAN. Our discreet design would ensure the safety and welfare of children or other persons in need of supervisory care."



The invention provides a new GPS/alert system for parents with young children. In doing so, it offers an effective alert if the child is taken or goes beyond the designated range limit. It also allows the parent to track the child and call for help if needed. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure and automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.



The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PTA-268, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

