France Encounters Widespread Rail Disruptions
(MENAFN) In early May, France is expected to experience significant rail disruptions as unions representing workers from the national railway have announced a new wave of strikes.
The CGT-Cheminots, the largest union at SNCF, has declared an indefinite strike starting on May 5.
Meanwhile, Sud-Rail, which represents a considerable number of train conductors, has scheduled walkouts on May 7, 9, 10, and 11, based on a French broadcaster.
These strikes will coincide with the long weekend surrounding the May 8 national holiday, a period that typically sees high levels of travel across the country.
The unions are demanding higher wages and better working conditions for railway employees.
Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete has warned that each day of strike action results in a loss of EURO10 million (USD10.7M) in investments in the national rail infrastructure.
"Those who say they care about the rail network and public investment must also take responsibility," Vergriete stated.
He further emphasized, "By constantly calling for strikes, they weaken the very system they claim to defend."
Vergriete expressed hope that the unions would "return to reason," urging all parties involved to engage in social dialogue with a genuine commitment to resolution.
