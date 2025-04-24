Kelly Announces First-Quarter 2025 Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly , a leading global specialty talent solutions provider, will release its first-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 8, 2025. In conjunction with its earnings release, Kelly will publish a financial presentation and host a live webcast of a conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. ET on May 8 to review the results from the quarter and answer questions.

The presentation and a link to the live webcast will be accessible through the Company's public website on the Investor Relations page under Events & Presentations . The webcast will be recorded, and a replay will be available within one hour of completion of the event through the same link as the live webcast.

About Kelly

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 400,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2024 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com .

KLYA-FIN

Analyst & Media Contact:

Scott Thomas

(248) 251-7264

