Media reports India to start base for nuclear subs
(MENAFN) India is set to inaugurate a new naval base designed to support nuclear submarines and warships on its southeastern coast by 2026, the Times of India has reported. The base, located near Rambilli village, about 50 kilometers south of Visakhapatnam’s Eastern Naval Command, will feature underground docking facilities and an extensive tunnel network to house nuclear-powered submarines securely.
Construction of the base began over a decade ago and has faced several technological and environmental hurdles. The first phase is nearly complete, with the inner harbor ready and ongoing work on the outer harbor, including breakwaters and jetties.
Once operational, the base will undergo phased expansions, mirroring development strategies used at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka. India also plans to commission its third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), the INS Aridhaman, later this year. The 7,000-ton vessel will join the currently active INS Arihant and INS Arighat.
In parallel, India is advancing other naval initiatives. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security cabinet approved the construction of two nuclear-powered attack submarines with a budget exceeding $5 billion.
Additionally, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh recently inaugurated a $250 million operational, repair, and logistics complex at Karwar under Project Seabird. This development, timed with National Maritime Day, increases the base’s capacity to accommodate 32 major warships and submarines.
Singh emphasized the importance of maritime strength for regional peace and sovereignty, noting that India’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region also boosts the security of its allies.
Meanwhile, Indian and Russian naval forces recently concluded joint drills in the Bay of Bengal as part of the INDRA 2025 exercises, underscoring India’s expanding maritime collaboration and defense readiness.
