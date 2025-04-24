403
Media reports Apple staging emergency iPhone airlift from India
(MENAFN) Apple reportedly carried out an emergency airlift of iPhones and other products from India to the United States in late March to dodge a new 10% reciprocal tariff imposed by President Donald Trump, according to a Times of India report citing unnamed senior officials.
In just three days, Apple shipped five full planeloads of devices from its Indian manufacturing facilities. This rapid move aimed to ensure that a large stock of goods entered the US before the new tariff came into effect on April 5, allowing the company to temporarily avoid increased import costs.
Although Apple has diversified its production across China, Vietnam, and India, most iPhones are still made in China. With Vietnam and India now facing tariffs of 46% and 26% respectively, the company is reassessing its supply chain strategy to understand how different tariff structures might impact operations.
China-made goods currently incur a 34% import duty in the US. Apple, which sells over 220 million iPhones annually, may face steep cost increases. For example, the base model iPhone 16, which launched at $799, could jump to $1,142 in the US if the company passes the additional costs onto consumers, analysts at Rosenblatt Securities estimate.
Despite the pressure, Apple reportedly has no immediate plans to raise global retail prices. In parallel, a Wall Street Journal report noted that Apple is stepping up exports from India to the US in an effort to offset the impact of tariffs on Chinese-manufactured products.
