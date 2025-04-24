ACC U16 West Zone Cup: Oman Make Winning Start In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Oman scored a convincing 7-wicket win over Saudi Arabia as the ACC Men's U16 West Zone Cup - Qatar 2025 tournament got under way in Doha yesterday.

The 13-day Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournament has the participation of six countries and the draw for which was held at Ezdan Palace hotel on Tuesday.

The trophy was also unveiled in the presence of Qatar Cricket Association CEO and Tournament Director Khaled Al Suwaidi, Assistant Tournament Director Mohammed Al Kuwari, Asian Cricket Council GM Convenor and GM Finance and Operations Thusith Perera, Logistics & Finance coordinator Muhammad Asif and Tournament Coordinator Shivani Mishra.

In the opening match played at the University of Doha for Science & Technology ground, Saudi Arabia opting to bat first were bowled out for 158 runs in 45.5 overs. Ahyan Saleh (35) and Mohammed Nabeel (27) were the main contributors to the total. For Oman, Vignesh Karthikeyan took five wickets for 27 runs.

In reply, Oman attained the target with ease in 23.2 overs losing three wickets in the process.

Kavish Shah was highest run-getter with unbeaten 72 off 38 balls (8x4s, 5x6s) while captain Aryan Joshi made 42 off 43 balls (7x4s). Hosts Qatar were involved in the second match against Bahrain under lights at the West End International Stadium.