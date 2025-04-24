403
China demands India to join forces in trade conflict against US
(MENAFN) China has called on India to join efforts in opposing the United States' new trade policies, which Beijing has criticized as "abusive." This appeal follows US President Donald Trump's announcement of a significant tariff increase on Chinese imports, bringing cumulative tariffs on Chinese goods to 104%.
In a social media post on Tuesday, Chinese embassy spokesperson Yu Jing criticized Washington’s tariff actions, arguing that China's economic growth, innovation, and manufacturing sector have had positive effects on global markets. Beijing has been making diplomatic overtures to New Delhi, urging closer economic and people-to-people ties, especially after a period of strained relations. Chinese President Xi Jinping has also called for improved cooperation between the two countries.
Yu emphasized that both China and India should work together to counter the negative effects of the US tariffs, which she believes hinder global development, particularly in the Global South. She stressed the importance of multilateralism and cooperation in trade, opposing unilateralism and protectionist measures.
India faces 26% tariffs on its exports to the US under Trump's new trade measures, but the country has decided not to impose retaliatory tariffs. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed that India is engaged in ongoing discussions with the US administration to address the tariff issue. He mentioned that India is seeking a trade agreement with the US by the fall of this year, while continuing to maintain constructive dialogue.
