Putin's Alleged 'Secret Son' Ivan Vladimirovich's First Photos Leaked Online: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Photos have surfaced online claiming to show the secret son of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his longtime rumored partner, Olympic gold medalist Alina Kabaeva, according to a report by The Sun.

The images were allegedly leaked by the anonymously run Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU. The channel referred to the child as Ivan Vladimirovich Putin, reportedly 10 years old.

First public glimpse of 'Ivan Vladimirovich Putin'

In one of the leaked images, the boy-believed to be Ivan-is seen wearing a traditional Russian Cossack outfit, complete with braided design details around the collar and lapel. His expression is solemn, with a blunt bowl cut and lips set in a straight line.

"This is Ivan Vladimirovich Putin," the Telegram channel posted, as reported by The Sun. "He hardly communicates with other children, spending all his time with guards, governesses, [and] teachers."

Hidden from the public eye

VChK-OGPU described Ivan as“the loneliest boy in Russia,” highlighting his life of seclusion and tight security. Until now, Putin's rumored children with Kabaeva have remained unseen and largely unacknowledged by the Kremlin.

According to news outlet, the child's appearance strongly resembles photos of a young Vladimir Putin from his Soviet-era childhood-further fueling speculation about the boy's parentage.

A photo of Kabaeva and the boy together

Another image allegedly shows Ivan alongside his supposed mother, Alina Kabaeva, the former rhythmic gymnast often dubbed“Russia's most flexible woman.” Kabaeva is a public figure in her own right, having won a bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and a gold at Athens 2004.

Though she has long been rumored to be romantically involved with Putin, both have remained tight-lipped about their personal relationship or any children.

Background of secrecy

Putin has consistently shielded his personal life from public scrutiny. As The Sun notes, this rare leak marks a significant departure from the extreme secrecy that typically surrounds Putin's alleged family life. The Russian government has not issued any official response to the leak as of now.