Aviation Week Network's Defense Conference Will Be Held In Washington, D.C. May 13-14

- Carol Wilkins, Sr. Conference Producer, Aviation Week NetworkWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week Network 's Defense Conference Will Be Held in Washington, D.C. May 13-14Aviation Week Network's Defense Conference, an event that provides critical information, predictive intelligence, and connections, will take place starting at 12 noon on May 13, through May 14 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.The history of the event spans over 20 years and has provided critical updates on new industry and defense initiatives. The 2025 conference theme is centered on Adapting to the Speed of Relevance, and industry titans and government representatives will converge to tackle tomorrow's security challenges head-on.This high-impact event dives deep into the seismic shifts reshaping the defense landscape, including:.Protecting the Homeland Through Partnerships with Allies.Analysts' View of the Global Military Aircraft Market.Breaking Barriers- AI's Bold Strike on Aerospace Innovation.Disrupt or Be Disrupted- Futureproofing Your Workforce.The Impact of AI on the Aerospace Industry.Pivot or Perish- A Wake-Up Call for the Defense Industrial Base.Let's Talk Raw Materials- A Global Industry Report.Preventing and Winning Conflict in SpaceThe Keynote Speaker is Major General Mark W. Mitchum, Commander, Integrated Capabilities Command (P), the Pentagon. He leads the activated ICC in provisional status to both execute the ICC mission – To accelerate USAF capability development keeping Airmen competitive over time – and build the permanent ICC, which will be activated as one of the USAF's four new Institutional Commands.Other notable speakers include:.Cynthia Cook, Senior Fellow & Director, CSIS Defense-Industrial Initiatives Group.Scott“Frag” Jobe, Executive Director of Business Development & Strategy, Boeing's Phantom Works.Scott Crofton, Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell Mergers & Acquisitions Group.Barrett Koch, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense, Siemens Digital Industries SoftwareA full list of speakers can be found here and include leaders from Airbus U.S. Space & Defense; Amazon Web Services; Boeing's Phantom Works; Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS); Embassy of Israel; Embassy Kingdom of The Netherlands; L3 Harris Technologies; Lockheed Martin, National Defense Industrial Association, Northrup Grunman Corp.; Siemens Government Technology; and more.“The event creates space for dialogue and shared insights on navigating today's evolving geopolitical landscape and its far-reaching impact on global and national security. Expert presenters will explore how current policies are shaping the aerospace and defense sectors, offering actionable strategies to strengthen and future-proof the defense industrial base,” said Carol Wilkins, Senior Conference Producer for Aviation Week Network.The Defense Conference Diamond Sponsor is Siemens; the Premium Sponsor is Gibson Dunn; Gold Sponsors are Deltek, and Sullivan & Cromwell; the Sponsor is Millennium Space Systems; and the Purposeful Partner is Airlink.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .# # #MEDIA CONTACT:Elizabeth Kelley Grace...561.702.7471 (m)

