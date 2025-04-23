GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 23/04: Eyes Pullback (Video)
- If the overbought condition continues, you simply must assume that the trend does as well. On a daily close above 1.3450, I am a buyer with a stop at 1.3350 and a target of 1.3950 above.
All things being equal, though, it is overdone. And just about every time that I hear that the United States dollar is going to end its reign as the world's reserve currency, I know we're getting close to the end. For example, many years ago, I remember the euro trading at 1.60 and supermodels were suddenly demanding to be paid in euros. And we fell precipitously from there and got nowhere close to it. I don't think it's going to be that dramatic this time, but I am starting to hear a lot of chatter from the ignorant online about how the monetary policies are going to change the entire system. I don't think they comprehend how difficult that really is over the longer term. This is a process that takes decades, not weeks.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo, with that being said, I definitely think that international settlements will still be made in the U.S. dollar. And as a result, there will be demand for it sooner or later. We are overdone, as you can see by the zoomed out chart. And I think at the very least, the pullback is more likely than not. Whether or not it becomes a shorting opportunity, I think it gets determined somewhere closer to the 1.32 level.Ready to trade the GBP/USD Forex analysis ? Check out the best forex trading company in UK worth using.
